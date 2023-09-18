COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Short Interest Down 20.5% in August

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the August 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
COSCO SHIPPING Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CICOY remained flat at $5.12 during trading hours on Monday. 10,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,217. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.25. COSCO SHIPPING has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.64.
About COSCO SHIPPING
