COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Short Interest Down 20.5% in August

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the August 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

COSCO SHIPPING Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CICOY remained flat at $5.12 during trading hours on Monday. 10,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,217. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.25. COSCO SHIPPING has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Get COSCO SHIPPING alerts:

About COSCO SHIPPING

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.