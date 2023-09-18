Cosmos One Day Volume Reaches $90.29 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for $7.38 or 0.00027560 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a total market cap of $2.69 billion and $90.29 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00034040 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00011148 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 365,136,576 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

