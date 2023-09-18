Country Trust Bank Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Country Trust Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,433,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,930 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.6% of Country Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Country Trust Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $58,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,694,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,903,824. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.51. The company has a market capitalization of $71.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $43.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

