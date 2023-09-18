Country Trust Bank Sells 136 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Country Trust Bank cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank owned 0.08% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $38,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after buying an additional 205,245,648 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 362.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,427,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,418,000 after buying an additional 10,520,573 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,681,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,904,000 after buying an additional 1,539,997 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,667,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,187,000 after buying an additional 888,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $195.55. The stock had a trading volume of 266,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,762. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $210.00.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

