Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Short Interest Up 24.0% in August

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,070,000 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the August 15th total of 6,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 676,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.9 days. Currently, 12.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Crescent Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRGY traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $12.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 799,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,731. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.35. Crescent Energy has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.96, a PEG ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 2.41.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.44. Crescent Energy had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The business had revenue of $492.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crescent Energy will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Crescent Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Crescent Energy’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider David C. Rockecharlie bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.29 per share, for a total transaction of $30,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,225. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 4,546 shares of company stock worth $56,231. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crescent Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $517,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 14,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 10.2% during the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 136,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 12,642 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the first quarter worth about $605,000. 53.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con in the United States.

