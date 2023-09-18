CRH Medical (TSE:CRH) Trading Up 0.4%

CRH Medical Co. (TSE:CRH – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$5.00 and last traded at C$4.99. Approximately 36,923 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 190,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.97.
CRH Medical Trading Up 0.4 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of C$4.99. The stock has a market cap of C$357.38 million and a PE ratio of -11.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.81.
About CRH Medical
CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in ambulatory surgical centers in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to gastroenterology practices.
