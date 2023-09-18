CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,200 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the August 15th total of 38,400 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVD Equipment in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of CVD Equipment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

CVD Equipment stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,782. The company has a market capitalization of $49.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.71 and a beta of 1.67. CVD Equipment has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $15.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.14.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Andrew Africk purchased 32,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.34 per share, with a total value of $207,413.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 820,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,202,553.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CVD Equipment by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 10,865 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CVD Equipment by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of CVD Equipment by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CVD Equipment in the 1st quarter worth about $647,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVD Equipment in the 1st quarter worth about $4,441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The company offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications; and ultra-high purity gas and chemical delivery control systems, including gas cylinder storage cabinets, custom gas and chemical delivery systems, gas and liquid valve manifold boxes, and gas isolation boxes for semiconductor fabrication processes, aerospace, solar cells, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and industrial applications.

