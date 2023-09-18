Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up 2.1% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $17,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its stake in Danaher by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 2,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Danaher by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 2,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.79.
Danaher Trading Down 0.0 %
Danaher stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $255.21. 702,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,864,764. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.09. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $221.22 and a 52 week high of $283.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Danaher Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.68%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher
In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total value of $2,922,668.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,979,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company's stock.
Danaher Company Profile
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.
