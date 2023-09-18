Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,340,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the August 15th total of 4,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 5,301 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $855,740.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,415.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 5,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $855,740.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,060 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,415.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 6,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.39, for a total transaction of $1,107,492.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,935.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 260,775 shares of company stock worth $43,532,251. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 980.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DRI

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $149.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,233,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,276. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.58. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $120.20 and a one year high of $173.06. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.50%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.