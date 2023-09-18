Darren W. Dittmer Sells 16,880 Shares of InPlay Oil Corp (TSE:AXL) Stock

InPlay Oil Corp (TSE:AXL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Darren W. Dittmer sold 16,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.52, for a total transaction of C$42,537.60.

InPlay Oil Price Performance

InPlay Oil Corp has a 52-week low of C$13.38 and a 52-week high of C$20.27.

Get InPlay Oil alerts:

InPlay Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

InPlay Oil Corp, formerly Anderson Energy Inc, is a Canada-based resource-based oil and gas development company. Its principal property is in central Alberta in the Willesden Green area. The Company is focused on horizontal drilling opportunities for cardium light oil. Its core area is Anderson, where Greater Willesden Green is centered approximately 150 kilometers northwest of Calgary, Alberta.

Receive News & Ratings for InPlay Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPlay Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.