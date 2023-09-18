Darren W. Dittmer Sells 16,880 Shares of InPlay Oil Corp (TSE:AXL) Stock

InPlay Oil Corp (TSE:AXL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Darren W. Dittmer sold 16,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.52, for a total transaction of C$42,537.60.
InPlay Oil Price Performance
InPlay Oil Corp has a 52-week low of C$13.38 and a 52-week high of C$20.27.
InPlay Oil Company Profile
