Darwin Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,268 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.2% of Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 28,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.43. The company had a trading volume of 576,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,529. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.91 and a 1 year high of $63.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.31.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

