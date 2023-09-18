Darwin Wealth Management LLC Sells 253 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,418 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after acquiring an additional 344,832 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,362,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,868,000 after acquiring an additional 40,646 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after acquiring an additional 224,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,226,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,528 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.43 on Monday, reaching $161.67. 778,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,518. The stock has a market cap of $69.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $167.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.06.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

