Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) Short Interest Up 24.1% in August

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 321,400 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the August 15th total of 258,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 672,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Datasea Stock Down 7.5 %

NASDAQ:DTSS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.26. 955,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,496. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of -0.21. Datasea has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.93.

Get Datasea alerts:

Institutional Trading of Datasea

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTSS. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Datasea during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datasea in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datasea in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datasea Company Profile

Datasea Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart security solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its smart security solutions primarily to schools, tourist or scenic attractions, and public communities. It also provides 5G messaging and smart payment solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Datasea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datasea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.