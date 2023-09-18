DeepOnion Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $43.61 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.0266 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 30.9% higher against the dollar. DeepOnion has a market cap of $696,876.44 and approximately $43.61 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00147518 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00049944 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00024417 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00027383 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003696 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About DeepOnion

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.