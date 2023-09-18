Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Upgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets to Outperform

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DELL. Barclays cut Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.73.

Dell Technologies stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.15. 3,515,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,435,334. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $72.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.44. The firm has a market cap of $50.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04.

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $195,365,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,480,464.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $195,365,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,480,464.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $2,040,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 99,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,793,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,995,850 shares of company stock valued at $221,526,369. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $568,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

