Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DECA) Short Interest Up 23.1% in August

Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DECA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the August 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denali Capital Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DECA. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denali Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Denali Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Denali Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Denali Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $698,000.

Denali Capital Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Denali Capital Acquisition stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.98. 33,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,215. Denali Capital Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $11.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.67.

Denali Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to complete a business combination with companies primarily operating in the technology, consumer, and hospitality sectors.

