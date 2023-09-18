Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Short Interest Update

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,950,000 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the August 15th total of 3,220,000 shares. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Denbury by 115.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Denbury by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Denbury in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Denbury by 31.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Denbury by 3,820.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DEN shares. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Denbury from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Denbury from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Denbury from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.43.

Denbury Price Performance

Shares of DEN stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.25. 2,721,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,963. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 2.59. Denbury has a 12-month low of $73.13 and a 12-month high of $104.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $328.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.83 million. Denbury had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 32.34%. The company’s revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Denbury will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc operates as an independent energy company in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

