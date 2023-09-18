Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $24.44

Shares of Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.44 and last traded at $24.44, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.44.

DWVYF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Derwent London from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Derwent London from GBX 2,200 ($27.25) to GBX 2,040 ($25.27) in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Derwent London from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.09.

Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion as at 30 June 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

