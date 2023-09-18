Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $24.44

Shares of Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.44 and last traded at $24.44, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.44.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
DWVYF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Derwent London from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Derwent London from GBX 2,200 ($27.25) to GBX 2,040 ($25.27) in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Derwent London from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Derwent London
Derwent London Price Performance
Derwent London Company Profile
Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion as at 30 June 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Derwent London
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- 2 Recession-Proof Intelligence Stocks to Defend Your Portfolio
- The Dividend Kings With Highest Yield
- 5 Reasons Mullen Automotive is About to Turn a Corner
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Qualcomm and Apple Forge Ahead with New Modem Partnership
Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.