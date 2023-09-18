Domtar (TSE:UFS) Shares Up 1%

Domtar Co. (TSE:UFS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:UFS) traded up 1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$71.48 and last traded at C$71.48. 1,772 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 21,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$70.76.

Domtar Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of C$3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 129.96, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$71.48.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

