Dora Factory (new) Trading 5.3% Higher This Week (DORA)

Dora Factory (new) (DORA) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. During the last week, Dora Factory (new) has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Dora Factory (new) token can now be bought for about $0.0222 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges. Dora Factory (new) has a market cap of $212.93 million and approximately $246,705.57 worth of Dora Factory (new) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Dora Factory (new) Token Profile

Dora Factory (new)’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,583,587,250 tokens. Dora Factory (new)’s official Twitter account is @dorafactory. Dora Factory (new)’s official message board is dorafactory.medium.com. The official website for Dora Factory (new) is dorafactory.org.

Dora Factory (new) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory (new) (DORA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dora Factory (new) has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,583,587,250 in circulation. The last known price of Dora Factory (new) is 0.02072148 USD and is down -9.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $200,085.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dorafactory.org/.”

