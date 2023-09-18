Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Short Interest Down 10.6% in August

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 220,800 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the August 15th total of 246,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 51.3 days.

Dream Unlimited Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of DRUNF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.59. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,544. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.09. Dream Unlimited has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $23.20.

Dream Unlimited Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0922 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Securities cut their price objective on Dream Unlimited from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

About Dream Unlimited

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

