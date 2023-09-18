Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the August 15th total of 1,840,000 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 306,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dycom Industries

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Dycom Industries by 6.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Dycom Industries by 86.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dycom Industries by 40.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Dycom Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DY traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.16. The company had a trading volume of 177,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.65. Dycom Industries has a 12 month low of $77.33 and a 12 month high of $122.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.37. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Dycom Industries will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $132.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DY

Dycom Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.