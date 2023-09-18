Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,200 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the August 15th total of 176,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 289,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Price Performance
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.16. 533,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,734. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.57.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.26%.
About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.
