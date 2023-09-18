Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,200 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the August 15th total of 176,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 289,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Price Performance

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.16. 533,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,734. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.57.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.26%.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 90.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,622,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,980,000 after purchasing an additional 772,573 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,430,986,000,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 801,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 479,987 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 696,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 261,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 151.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 340,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 205,000 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

