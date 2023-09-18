eBullion (OTCMKTS:EBML) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.21

eBullion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EBML – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.21 and last traded at $1.21, with a volume of 6 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.
eBullion Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.78.
About eBullion
eBullion, Inc provides precious metals spot contract trading services for gold and silver trading through electronic trading platform located in Hong Kong. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.
