ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK) Short Interest Up 22.7% in August

ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the August 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ECB Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of ECB Bancorp by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 780,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,208,000 after buying an additional 111,515 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of ECB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ECB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ECB Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in ECB Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

ECB Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ECBK traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.04. The company had a trading volume of 175 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,658. ECB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.32 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The stock has a market cap of $110.53 million, a PE ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.63.

ECB Bancorp Company Profile

ECB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ECBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. ECB Bancorp had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $6.64 million during the quarter.

ECB Bancorp, Inc operating as a holding company for Everett Co-operative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including certificate of deposit accounts, IRAs, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand deposit accounts, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts.

