Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) & Konami Group (OTCMKTS:KONMY) Head to Head Survey

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) and Konami Group (OTCMKTS:KONMY – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.4% of Electronic Arts shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Electronic Arts shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Electronic Arts and Konami Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electronic Arts 0 10 13 0 2.57 Konami Group 1 3 0 0 1.75

Earnings and Valuation

Electronic Arts currently has a consensus price target of $140.43, suggesting a potential upside of 16.45%. Given Electronic Arts’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Electronic Arts is more favorable than Konami Group.

This table compares Electronic Arts and Konami Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electronic Arts $7.43 billion 4.40 $802.00 million $3.23 37.34 Konami Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Electronic Arts has higher revenue and earnings than Konami Group.

Profitability

This table compares Electronic Arts and Konami Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electronic Arts 11.78% 19.49% 11.00% Konami Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Electronic Arts beats Konami Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc. develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands. The company licenses its games to third parties to distribute and host its games. It markets and sells its games and services through digital distribution and retail channels, as well as directly to mass market retailers, specialty stores, and distribution arrangements. Electronic Arts Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Konami Group

(Get Free Report)

Konami Group Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment, amusement, gaming and systems, and sports businesses. The company's Digital Entertainment Business engages in the production, manufacture, and sale of digital content and related products, including mobile games, card games, and computer and video games. Its Amusement Business engages in the design, production, and sale of amusement machines; and offers online game services. The company's Gaming & Systems Business develops, manufactures, distributes, and services gaming machines and casino management systems. Its Sports Business operates sports clubs and sports classes, including swimming, gymnastics, dance, soccer, tennis, and golf, as well as produces and sells sports related goods. It operates in Japan and other Asia/Oceania countries, the United States, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Konami Holdings Corporation and changed its name to Konami Group Corporation in July 2022. Konami Group Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.