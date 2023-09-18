Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Short Interest Update

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 158,200 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the August 15th total of 127,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 178,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elys Game Technology

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELYS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Elys Game Technology by 132.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Elys Game Technology in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Elys Game Technology in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Elys Game Technology by 112.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 76,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Elys Game Technology by 668.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 103,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Elys Game Technology Trading Up 19.3 %

Shares of Elys Game Technology stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.47. 190,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,625. Elys Game Technology has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average is $0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.88 million. Elys Game Technology had a negative net margin of 40.96% and a negative return on equity of 355.98%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elys Game Technology will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides business-to-consumer gaming services in the United States and Europe. The company offers betting platform software services to leisure betting establishments; and operates web based and land-based leisure betting establishments. Its gaming product offerings include sports betting; and online casino, such as online slot and table games, poker, bingo, skilled and interactive games, virtual sports betting, and horse racing.

