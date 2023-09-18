Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Short Interest Update

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 158,200 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the August 15th total of 127,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 178,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

Get Elys Game Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ELYS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology Trading Up 19.3 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELYS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Elys Game Technology by 132.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Elys Game Technology in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Elys Game Technology in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Elys Game Technology by 112.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 76,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Elys Game Technology by 668.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 103,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Elys Game Technology stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.47. 190,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,625. Elys Game Technology has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average is $0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.88 million. Elys Game Technology had a negative net margin of 40.96% and a negative return on equity of 355.98%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elys Game Technology will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides business-to-consumer gaming services in the United States and Europe. The company offers betting platform software services to leisure betting establishments; and operates web based and land-based leisure betting establishments. Its gaming product offerings include sports betting; and online casino, such as online slot and table games, poker, bingo, skilled and interactive games, virtual sports betting, and horse racing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elys Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elys Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.