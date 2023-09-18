Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Short Interest Update

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 158,200 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the August 15th total of 127,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 178,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on ELYS
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elys Game Technology
Elys Game Technology Trading Up 19.3 %
Shares of Elys Game Technology stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.47. 190,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,625. Elys Game Technology has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average is $0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.88 million. Elys Game Technology had a negative net margin of 40.96% and a negative return on equity of 355.98%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elys Game Technology will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.
Elys Game Technology Company Profile
Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides business-to-consumer gaming services in the United States and Europe. The company offers betting platform software services to leisure betting establishments; and operates web based and land-based leisure betting establishments. Its gaming product offerings include sports betting; and online casino, such as online slot and table games, poker, bingo, skilled and interactive games, virtual sports betting, and horse racing.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Elys Game Technology
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- 2 Recession-Proof Intelligence Stocks to Defend Your Portfolio
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 5 Reasons Mullen Automotive is About to Turn a Corner
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- Qualcomm and Apple Forge Ahead with New Modem Partnership
Receive News & Ratings for Elys Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elys Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.