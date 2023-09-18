Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 823,400 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the August 15th total of 746,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 166,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have weighed in on ENVA. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Enova International from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enova International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Enova International in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ENVA
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enova International
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENVA. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enova International in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Enova International during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Enova International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Enova International during the second quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Enova International by 39.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 16,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Enova International Stock Performance
Shares of ENVA traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,832. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 13.37 and a quick ratio of 13.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.98. Enova International has a 52-week low of $28.66 and a 52-week high of $58.64.
Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $499.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.55 million. Enova International had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.50%. On average, equities analysts expect that Enova International will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Enova International
Enova International, Inc operates as a financial services company with online lending that serves small businesses and consumers who are underserved by traditional banks. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.
