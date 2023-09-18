EOS Price Hits $0.57 on Exchanges (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 18th. EOS has a market cap of $631.41 million and $69.59 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00002138 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, EOS has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EOS alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00009570 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002506 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001459 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003504 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001768 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,103,026,659 coins and its circulating supply is 1,103,026,658 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.