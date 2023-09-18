Ethereum Classic Market Cap Hits $2.26 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $15.78 or 0.00058814 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.26 billion and approximately $94.65 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,822.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.27 or 0.00247079 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $218.09 or 0.00813082 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00013680 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $145.41 or 0.00542105 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00117793 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,071,700 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

