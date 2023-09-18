Ethereum (ETH) Trading Up 5.2% Over Last 7 Days

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for about $1,641.19 or 0.06118661 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $197.31 billion and $5.87 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00034019 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00027338 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00016340 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00011085 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004123 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,225,429 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

