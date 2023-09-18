Ethereum Price Reaches $1,636.33 on Major Exchanges (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for about $1,636.33 or 0.06117867 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a total market cap of $196.73 billion and $5.92 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00034058 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00027521 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00016288 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00011178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,225,429 coins. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

