Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Shares Up 4.7%

Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) traded up 4.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.42 and last traded at $16.41. 662,925 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,699,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.68.

Several research firms have weighed in on EURN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Euronav in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euronav in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Euronav from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Euronav has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.24.

The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average of $16.52.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). Euronav had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 45.95%. The firm had revenue of $311.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.08 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Euronav NV will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.61%. This is a boost from Euronav’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Euronav in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Euronav by 240.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Euronav by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Euronav by 156.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,272 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Euronav in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

