Fetch.ai Price Up 1.9% Over Last Week (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 18th. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $184.86 million and approximately $19.03 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000851 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00034054 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00027607 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00011164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004107 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 812,958,110 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

