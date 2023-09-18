Financial Contrast: Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) & Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO)

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) and Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Euroseas and Caravelle International Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Euroseas 0 0 1 0 3.00 Caravelle International Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Euroseas presently has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.37%. Given Euroseas’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Euroseas is more favorable than Caravelle International Group.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Euroseas has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Caravelle International Group has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Euroseas and Caravelle International Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Euroseas $182.69 million 0.98 $106.25 million $14.61 1.74 Caravelle International Group $185.35 million 0.03 $12.23 million N/A N/A

Euroseas has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Caravelle International Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.8% of Euroseas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Caravelle International Group shares are held by institutional investors. 55.9% of Euroseas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Euroseas and Caravelle International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Euroseas 57.82% 48.90% 25.41% Caravelle International Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Euroseas beats Caravelle International Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 02, 2023, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 11 feeder and 7 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 56, 061 twenty-foot equivalent unit. Euroseas Ltd. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Marousi, Greece.

About Caravelle International Group

Caravelle International Group, through its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation services in Singapore and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Heating Business. It provides international shipping services and carbon-neutral solutions for wood desiccation. The company also provides seaborne transportation services under the voyage contracts. In addition, it provides vessel services on behalf of ship owners. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

