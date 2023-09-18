Financial Review: Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) vs. Saras (OTCMKTS:SAAFY)

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) and Saras (OTCMKTS:SAAFY – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Valvoline and Saras, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valvoline 0 5 3 0 2.38 Saras 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valvoline presently has a consensus price target of $39.57, indicating a potential upside of 21.70%. Given Valvoline’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Valvoline is more favorable than Saras.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

92.0% of Valvoline shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Saras shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Valvoline shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Valvoline and Saras’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valvoline $1.39 billion 3.25 $424.30 million $8.83 3.68 Saras N/A N/A N/A ($0.87) -7.61

Valvoline has higher revenue and earnings than Saras. Saras is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Valvoline, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Valvoline and Saras’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valvoline 110.05% 42.99% 6.81% Saras N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Valvoline beats Saras on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc. provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

About Saras

Saras S.p.A. engages in the oil refinery business in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Industrial & Marketing; and Renewables segments. It also sells and distributes oil products, such as diesel, gasoline, diesel fuel for heating, liquefied petroleum gas, virgin naphtha, bunkering, and aviation fuel. In addition, the company generates and sells electricity through an integrated gasification combined cycle plant with a total installed capacity of 575 megawatts; and a wind farm with a total installed capacity of 171 megawatts. Further, it provides consultancy, engineering, and technological development services in the oil refining, petrochemical, chemical, and energy industry sectors. Additionally, the company owns and operates depots located in Arcola and Cartagena. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

