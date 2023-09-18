First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Short Interest Up 26.5% in August

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,199,400 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the August 15th total of 4,108,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 64.0 days.

FQVLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.83.

FQVLF stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $26.46. The company had a trading volume of 108,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,594. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $29.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.25. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41, a P/E/G ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 2.02.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0606 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

