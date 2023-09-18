First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Trading Down 0.1%

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $94.63 and last traded at $94.65. 20,551 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 40,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.74.
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.70.
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.2058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 2 Recession-Proof Intelligence Stocks to Defend Your Portfolio
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- 5 Reasons Mullen Automotive is About to Turn a Corner
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- Qualcomm and Apple Forge Ahead with New Modem Partnership
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.