First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Trading Down 0.1%

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $94.63 and last traded at $94.65. 20,551 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 40,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.74.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.70.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.2058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 11,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 8.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 5.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 2.2% during the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

