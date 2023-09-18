First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Shares Down 0.6%

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYCGet Free Report)’s share price was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $58.23 and last traded at $58.23. Approximately 5,647 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 18,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.57.

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.82 and its 200-day moving average is $58.60. The stock has a market cap of $209.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.19.

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.0717 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FYC. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $378,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $1,082,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $623,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 219,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,999,000 after purchasing an additional 69,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a quant-driven index that select stocks from a small-cap growth universe in an attempt to outperform the market. FYC was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

