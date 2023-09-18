First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Shares Down 0.6%

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $58.23 and last traded at $58.23. Approximately 5,647 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 18,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.57.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.82 and its 200-day moving average is $58.60. The stock has a market cap of $209.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.19.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.0717 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.
The First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a quant-driven index that select stocks from a small-cap growth universe in an attempt to outperform the market. FYC was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
