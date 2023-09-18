FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Short Interest Update

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the August 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 257,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

FLEX LNG Stock Up 0.7 %

FLNG stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.16. The stock had a trading volume of 231,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,490. FLEX LNG has a one year low of $28.12 and a one year high of $38.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.12). FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 38.97%. The business had revenue of $86.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.30 million. On average, analysts predict that FLEX LNG will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEX LNG Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.36%.

Several analysts have recently commented on FLNG shares. TheStreet downgraded FLEX LNG from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on FLEX LNG from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Institutional Trading of FLEX LNG

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLNG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FLEX LNG by 721.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,172,000 after acquiring an additional 947,675 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,060,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 615.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 294,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,886,000 after buying an additional 253,268 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FLEX LNG by 147.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,656,000 after buying an additional 201,876 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in FLEX LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,925,000.

FLEX LNG Company Profile

Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering services.

