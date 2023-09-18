FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA) Shares Down 0.2%

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.78 and last traded at $50.96. 92,806 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 75,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.07.

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.72.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 171,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,853,000 after acquiring an additional 25,950 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 67,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,662,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,090,000.

About FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund

The FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies from developed and emerging markets. NFRA was launched on Oct 8, 2013 and is managed by FlexShares.

