Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900,000 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the August 15th total of 7,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Shares of Fluence Energy stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $25.07. The stock had a trading volume of 267,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,582. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.76 and a beta of 2.59. Fluence Energy has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $31.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.22.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $536.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.49 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.07% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. Fluence Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 124.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.99) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fluence Energy will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLNC. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fluence Energy in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Fluence Energy by 342.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Fluence Energy by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FLNC. Barclays assumed coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluence Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

