Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900,000 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the August 15th total of 7,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.
Fluence Energy Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of Fluence Energy stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $25.07. The stock had a trading volume of 267,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,582. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.76 and a beta of 2.59. Fluence Energy has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $31.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.22.
Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $536.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.49 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.07% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. Fluence Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 124.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.99) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fluence Energy will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluence Energy
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently issued reports on FLNC. Barclays assumed coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluence Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.
About Fluence Energy
Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Fluence Energy
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- 2 Recession-Proof Intelligence Stocks to Defend Your Portfolio
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- 5 Reasons Mullen Automotive is About to Turn a Corner
- The Dividend Kings With Highest Yield
- Qualcomm and Apple Forge Ahead with New Modem Partnership
Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.