Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Formula One Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Formula One Group from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

NASDAQ:FWONK traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.22. 886,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,704. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.14. Formula One Group has a fifty-two week low of $63.70 and a fifty-two week high of $78.58.

In other Formula One Group news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 5,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $170,073.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,203,799 shares in the company, valued at $137,968,683.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Formula One Group news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 120,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $8,570,601.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,010,381 shares in the company, valued at $213,405,909.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 5,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $170,073.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,203,799 shares in the company, valued at $137,968,683.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 287,867 shares of company stock worth $20,102,637. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FWONK. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Formula One Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Formula One Group by 299.4% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Formula One Group by 2,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Formula One Group during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Formula One Group by 20.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

