Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 710,900 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the August 15th total of 572,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 621,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Fortress Biotech news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald bought 10,000 shares of Fortress Biotech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $117,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,375. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortress Biotech
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,816,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fortress Biotech by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,419,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 596,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,292,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 49,370 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the first quarter worth $959,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 1,005.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,653 shares in the last quarter. 18.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Fortress Biotech Stock Performance
Shares of FBIO traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.35. 318,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.61. Fortress Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $1.16.
Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 246.79% and a negative net margin of 152.63%. The company had revenue of $17.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.28 million. Equities analysts predict that Fortress Biotech will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Fortress Biotech Company Profile
Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.
