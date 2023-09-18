Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Short Interest Update

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 710,900 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the August 15th total of 572,800 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 621,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Fortress Biotech Price Performance

Fortress Biotech stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.35. The stock had a trading volume of 318,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,033. Fortress Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.61.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 246.79% and a negative net margin of 152.63%. Analysts predict that Fortress Biotech will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortress Biotech in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortress Biotech news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald bought 10,000 shares of Fortress Biotech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $117,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortress Biotech

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the first quarter worth $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 113.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 10,620 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 169.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 424,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 266,853 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 7.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 12,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 1,005.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 1,001,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.15% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

