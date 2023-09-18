Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Short Interest Update

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 354,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the August 15th total of 320,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 155,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Franklin Electric Stock Up 0.3 %
FELE traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $92.47. The company had a trading volume of 90,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,542. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.14. Franklin Electric has a 52-week low of $77.58 and a 52-week high of $107.36.
Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.04). Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $569.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franklin Electric will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Franklin Electric Announces Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FELE. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Franklin Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total value of $58,687.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,668.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total value of $58,687.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,716 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,668.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total value of $689,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,171,170.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,383 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,120. Corporate insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,230,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Franklin Electric by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Franklin Electric by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 196,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Franklin Electric by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Franklin Electric by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 248,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,520,000 after purchasing an additional 12,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.
About Franklin Electric
Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.
