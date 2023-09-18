Fruits (FRTS) Trading 6.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Fruits (FRTS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. One Fruits coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fruits has a market capitalization of $2.22 million and $207,849.11 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fruits has traded down 6.9% against the dollar.

Fruits Coin Profile

Fruits was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @frts_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official. The official message board for Fruits is medium.com/@fruitsblockchain. The official website for Fruits is fruitsblockchain.com.

Fruits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fruits directly using U.S. dollars.

