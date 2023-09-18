FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,180,000 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the August 15th total of 4,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of NYSE:FSK traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,040,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,229. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. FS KKR Capital has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $20.80.
FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.67 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 12.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.
In other news, insider Brian Gerson bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.36 per share, with a total value of $40,720.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,109 shares in the company, valued at $205,819.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.12 per share, for a total transaction of $100,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Gerson purchased 2,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.36 per share, for a total transaction of $40,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,819.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,750 shares of company stock valued at $176,923. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $367,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,083,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,986,000 after buying an additional 123,730 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 52,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 28,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 6,417 shares during the last quarter. 33.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FSK. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.92.
FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.
