FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 336 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $552,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 466.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,867,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $774,951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831,505 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.3% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 105,392 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $686,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,458.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $686,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,458.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.92, for a total value of $526,961.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,614. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,067 shares of company stock worth $1,912,510. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Yum! Brands stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $128.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,421. The company has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.26. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 20.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Yum! Brands from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Yum! Brands from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.11.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

