FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,316,867,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $284,991,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $346,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on DLR. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.93.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $129.45. The stock had a trading volume of 656,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,467. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.33. The company has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a PE ratio of 100.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.76 and a 1 year high of $133.39.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 378.30%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

